UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Starbreeze AB :
* Announced on Tuesday its deal with Canadian based studio Behavior Interactive on the upcoming game Dead by Deadlight with a $2 million investment
* Said Starbreeze finances game development and receives 50 pct of royalties for the lifetime of the game, while Behavior Interactive retains 100 pct of the intellectual property rights
* Dead by Daylight project is in its initial production phase, platforms and release dates are to be determined and announced at later date
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.