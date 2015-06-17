June 17 MBF Group SA :

* Its management resolves on dividend policy for years 2015 to 2019

* Plans to pay dividend of 30 percent to 60 percent of the annual net profit as of FY 2015

* Says paying a dividend will be condition upon generating the net profit at a level ensuring the dividend payment of no less than 0.35 zloty per share

($1 = 3.6852 zlotys)