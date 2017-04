June 17 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Q1 pre-tax profit 52.2 million Danish crowns ($7.87 million) versus 26.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT 51.7 million crowns versus 26.2 million crowns year ago

* Says given company's current asset allocation, Scandinavian Private Equity expects a long-term return on equity of 8-9% pa

* Says full-year results will depend on development in financial markets

