** Online gambling firm Betfair falls c.3 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap index after reporting results

** Co posted a better than expected rise in FY profit, led by strong revenue growth and a big surge in new customers but falls in early trading

** Panmure Gordon cuts rating to "hold" from "buy" citing higher valuations

** "... a significant proportion of the growth is being driven by the higher risk fixed odds sports book," Panmure analysts write in a note

** Numis Securities also raises concerns over valuations and additional duties in the UK and Ireland (downgraded to "sell" on June 5 )

** Betfair on 34.1x fwd P/E v an average of 16.4x for the peer group

** Screens in bottom decile in Europe on relative valuation basis, according to StarMine

** Profit taking on strong performance also cited by traders - stock up 143 pct in last year

