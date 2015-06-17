** Online gambling firm Betfair falls c.3 pct, one
of the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap index after
reporting results
** Co posted a better than expected rise in FY profit, led
by strong revenue growth and a big surge in new customers but
falls in early trading
** Panmure Gordon cuts rating to "hold" from "buy" citing
higher valuations
** "... a significant proportion of the growth is being
driven by the higher risk fixed odds sports book," Panmure
analysts write in a note
** Numis Securities also raises concerns over valuations and
additional duties in the UK and Ireland (downgraded to "sell" on
June 5 )
** Betfair on 34.1x fwd P/E v an average of 16.4x for the
peer group
** Screens in bottom decile in Europe on relative valuation
basis, according to StarMine
** Profit taking on strong performance also cited by traders
- stock up 143 pct in last year
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)