June 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to change end date of suspension of trading DFP Doradztwo Finansowe SA shares to July 17 from June 17

* Shares are suspended due to change of their nominal value

Source text: bit.ly/1MKLbb7 Previous WSE statement: bit.ly/1d0GWfj

(Gdynia Newsroom)