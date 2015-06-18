June 18 Componenta Dokumculuk Ticaret ve Sanayi AS :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed loan deal with 4 banks to increase the amount of credit agreement to 120 million euro ($136.39 million) from 90 million euro

* To use 20 million euro investment loan for construction of a new factory in Manisa, Turkey

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)