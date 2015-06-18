June 18 ARTP Capital SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, DYOR Sp. z o.o., raised
its capital by 300,000 zlotys ($81,969) via issue of 6,000 new
shares
* All shares of DYOR were subscribed for a contribution
in-kind consisting of a software for jewelry design
* ARTP Capital acquired 2,300 shares of DYOR and 3,700
shares of DYOR were acquired by investors
* After the DYOR capital increase, ARTP Capital holds 39.34
percent stake (2,400 shares) in DYOR
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6599 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)