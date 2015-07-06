(Corrects total value of FY 2014 dividend payment in first bullet to 638,149 zlotys from 638,328 zlotys. The company corrected its statement.)

June 18 Oponeo.pl SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders resolved on general meeting to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.05 zloty per share or total value of 638,149 zlotys ($167,467)

* Record day is July 3, payment day is July 30

