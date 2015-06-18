** Gambling technology company Playtech down c.4 pct, one of the top percentage losers on FTSE-250 midcap index

** Co said it planned to raise 250 mln stg via a share placement to fund acquisitions

** To place up to 29.05 mln shares via an accelerated bookbuild

** Canaccord Genuity and UBS are joint bookrunners for the placing, while Shore Capital is the lead manager (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)