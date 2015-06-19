Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 19 Livechat Software SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2014/2015 revenue of 33.0 million zlotys ($9.0 million) versus 18.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY operating profit was 23.2 million zlotys versus 12.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 18.6 million zlotys versus 9.7 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6730 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order