June 19 Nurol Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Said on Thursday that shareholder Nurol Insaat to give 140 million lira ($51.56 million) capital advance fund to be accounted as its participation in future capital increase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.7152 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)