June 19 I3D SA :

* Said on Thursday that it issued and allots 190 series BD1, BD1.5, BD2, BD3 and BD5 bonds with nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($272.3) each

* Series BD1 bonds are due to mature on July 16, series BD1.5 bonds on July 30, series BD2 bonds on August 16, series BD3 bonds on September 16 and series BD5 bonds on November 16

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6729 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)