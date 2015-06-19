LONDON, June 19 Italian bond futures fell further on Friday after a euro zone finance ministers' meeeting ended on Thursday with no breakthrough in deadlocked Greek debt talks.

Euro zone leaders will now hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default at the end of the month after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenues slumped.

Italian BTP futures, the yardstick for bonds issued by the euro zone countries most vulnerable to contagion from Greece, fell 49 ticks to 129.49. German Bund futures, which have over the past two weeks benefited from a renwed safe-haven bid on the Greek crisis, were 2 ticks up at 151.49. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel Stephenson)