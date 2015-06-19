** Discount retailer Poundland up c.5 pct, one of
the top FTSE 250 gainers & recovering poise after
weakness in the previous session
** Morgan Stanley raises rating on stock, down c.30 pct from
peak until Thursday close, to "equal-weight" vs "under-weight"
** Broker says concerns over co's expansion plan and the
structural attractiveness of the single-price model in the UK
now well understood by investors
** Citigroup, which has "buy" rating on the stock, expects
EPS growth to accelerate in 2H of FY16 given 1H store openings
and easing LFL comps
** Poundland fell 3.5 pct on Thursday when it cautioned that
trading H1 to be subdued
