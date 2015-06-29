July 29 Sika AG :

* Said on Saturday Extraordinary General Meeting would be held on July 24

* Agenda comprises points proposed by Schenker-Winkler Holding and adopted by AGM, specifically: removal from office of Monika Ribar, Paul Hälg (Chairman) and Daniel Sauter, election of Max Roesle (as Chairman) and approval of the compensation payable to the Board of Directors for current year of office up to next Annual General Meeting

* Said majority of Board of Directors is proposing that agenda item regarding compensation be approved

