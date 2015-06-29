June 29 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Friday the acquisition of additional 30 pct of economic rights of Algerian player Yacine Brahimi, from Doyen Sports Investments Limited, for 3.8 million euros ($4.2 million)

* The company now owns 50 pct of Brahimi's economic rights

