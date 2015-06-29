June 29 BVT SA:

* Said on Saturday that it withdrew filing of its motion to have its 20,000 series C shares listed on NewConnect market, under IPO

* Withdrawal of motion is due to the fact that company wants to make sure it will secure more liquidity of its shares in public circulation

* Company still has intention to list its shares on NewConnect

Source text for Eikon: and

(Gdynia Newsroom)