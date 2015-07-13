July 13 Linedata Services SA :

* Announced on Friday a public share buyback offer

* Number of shares incluced in the buyback is 1,600,000

* Offer price is set at 25 euros ($27.84) per share

* Duration of the offer is set at 20 calendar days

