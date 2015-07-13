BRIEF-Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
March 29 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co., Ltd.:
July 13 ArtP Capital SA :
* Said on Saturday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital to 3,535,667 zlotys ($943,800) from 2,545,667 zlotys via a private placement to no more than 3 investors
* Will issue 9.9 mln of series I shares at the issue price of 0.1 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7463 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 29 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co., Ltd.:
March 29 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co Ltd :