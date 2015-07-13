July 13 Cnova NV :

* Reported on Friday Q2 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) was up 25.8 pct on a currency neutral basis at 1.15 billion euros ($1.28 billion)

* Q2 net sales of 836.7 million euros, up 17.5 pct on a currency neutral basis from 755.9 million euros a year ago

