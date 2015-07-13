MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29
DUBAI, March 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 Cnova NV :
* Reported on Friday Q2 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) was up 25.8 pct on a currency neutral basis at 1.15 billion euros ($1.28 billion)
* Q2 net sales of 836.7 million euros, up 17.5 pct on a currency neutral basis from 755.9 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from gains in Wall Street overnight.