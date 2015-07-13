UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13Corbion SA :
* Announced on Saturday the introduction of a NON-PHO Emulsifier portfolio, as mandated by the FDA
* Also announced the launch of a new Multifunctional Clean Label Line via Corbion Purac
* Corbion Purac's Verdad Avanta provides advanced food safety and quality in a wide variety of ready-to-eat (RTE) and raw meat and poultry products
* Also announced new egg replacement solutions via Corbion Caravan
* Corbion Caravan's Function Plus 200 can replace up to 100 percent of powdered eggs in baked goods
Source text: bit.ly/1JdAmLy, bit.ly/1L1vyPl, bit.ly/1HWTSBw
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.