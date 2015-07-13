July 13 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says placed 62.25 pct of additional, or 871,450,868 shares priced 13.95 roubles ($0.2463) each under preemptive rights and 15.5 roubles otherwise

* 1.3 billion roubles was paid for the shares purchased under preemptive rights and about 1 billion roubles was received for shares in open subscription

* In total company raised 2.3 billion roubles, which will be used to cover the bank debt

