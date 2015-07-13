BRIEF-Sompo Holdings subsidiary completes acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
July 13 JP Morgan Says Evonik
* Shares to be placed at 34.60 euros, 15 million shares sold on behalf of cvc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper held steady near its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United STates, and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentu