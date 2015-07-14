BRIEF-Health&Life says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Health&Life Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/6ZrioG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 14 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Said on Monday obtained a patent in Japan for its Ab-Fortis food ingredient
* The patent protects iron-fortified foods and the process of obtaining, based on microencapsulated iron in an alginate matrix
* The patent mentions, among others, yogurt, milk, drink and meat emulsion
* The product can be marketed as a nutritional supplement
* The patent is registered under JP 5757528 number, Japan is the seventh country to grant patent for Ab-Fortis
* FY revenue rose by approx. 10 pct and amounted to 5.6 million euros ($6.05 million)