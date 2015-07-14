Britian's Co-op Bank attracts multiple expressions of interest
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.
July 14 Bank Vozrozhdenie :
* Says ONEXIM GROUP LIMITED indirectly increases stake in Bank Vozrozhdenie to 5.25 pct from 1.07 pct through RENAISSANCE SECURITIES LIMITED
Source text: bit.ly/1GiFNGX
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.
* Acting CEO henrik gidmark is leaving his position on April 1 to take over as CEO in Norlandia Fastighetsutveckling Source text for Eikon: