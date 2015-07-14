July 14 Avanza Bank Holding Ab

* CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Q2 operating income increased by 41 percent (not 43) to SEK 231 million (not 234 million)

* Q2 profit after tax increased by 86 percent (75) to SEK 104 million (56)

* Jan-June Net inflow totalled SEK 14,400 million (9,560)

* The number of customers increased by 14 (8) percent to 423,500 Jan-June (371,200 as of 31 December 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)