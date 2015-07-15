July 15 pferdewetten.de AG :

* Said on Tuesday announced preliminary H1 figures

* Said H1 revenue up about 34.5 pct at 3.302 million euros ($3.63 million)

* Said H1 EBIT up 86.9 pct at 1.194 million euros

* Said raises FY 2015 outlook

* Said now expects EBIT between 1.7 million euros - 2.0 million euros, previous EBIT forecast was between 1.4 million euros and 1.8 million euros

