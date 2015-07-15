Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Eurotech SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that Ariston Thermo Group, specialized in solutions for heating and water heating, chose Eurotech M2M technology as platform for its project to interconnect and remotely control its products
* Says no further details can been disclosed at the moment
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order