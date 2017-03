July 15 G Energy SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Starhedge SA reduced its stake in the company to 15.08 percent from 20 percent (3,250,000 shares)

* The decision to lower the stake by 4.92 percent results from Starhedge's intention to acquire the company's new issue shares

