Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Tele Columbus AG :
* Enters into an agreement to acquire PrimaCom Holding GmbH, for a total consideration of 711 million euros ($777.34 million) on a cash and debt free basis from Medfort S.à r.l., PrimaCom Finance (Lux) S.à r.l. and PrimaCom Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
* Acquisition of PrimaCom will be financed through a combination of cash on balance sheet, a fully underwritten financing including both a Senior and junior tranche and a 125 million euros equity bridge loan
* Equity bridge financing and potentially a proportion of the debt financing will be taken out by an equity rights issue and/or other equity and equity-like measures which are planned to be conducted in H2 2015
