BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
July 16 Spineguard SA :
* Announced on Wednesday the validation of a joint "smart screw" design by Spineguard and Zavation, its US partner
* Says the validation is a key milestone toward commercialization
* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.