July 16 Astro SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders agreed to raise the company's capital by 645,611 zlotys ($170,833) to 1,140,611 zlotys via a private placement

* Will issue 12,912,220 series B shares without preemptive rights at the issue price of 0.05 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7792 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)