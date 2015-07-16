BRIEF-FunctionX says currently in default under 2 of debentures that remain outstanding
* Functionx inc-currently in default under 2 of debentures that remain outstanding representing about 19% of principal amount issued in private placement
July 16 Astro SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders agreed to raise the company's capital by 645,611 zlotys ($170,833) to 1,140,611 zlotys via a private placement
* Will issue 12,912,220 series B shares without preemptive rights at the issue price of 0.05 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7792 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Functionx inc-currently in default under 2 of debentures that remain outstanding representing about 19% of principal amount issued in private placement
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Keysight Technologies Incorporated (Keysight), including the company's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $700 million of senior notes Fitch expects Keysight to issue to fund the Ixia acquisition. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, Fitch's actions affect $1.9 billion o