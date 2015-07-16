BRIEF-Northwest Bancorporation to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
July 16 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Said on Wednesday subscription period for cash capital increase concluded
* Said a total of 884,772 new registered shares had to date been placed at price of 1.30 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing