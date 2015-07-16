LONDON, July 16 Borrowing costs for low-rated
euro zone countries fell in early trading on Thursday after the
Greek parliament passed austerity measures demanded by lenders
to open talks on a new bailout.
Yields on Portuguese, Italian
and Spanish 10-year bonds fell between 3-4 basis
points to touch six-week lows. Greek bond markets normally open
at 0730 GMT, although restrictions on trading because of capital
controls in Athens are still in place.
Italian bond futures surged 50 ticks at the open to 152.30
after Greek politicians agreed overnight to the
multibillion-euro package to keep it in the euro.
Yields on top-rated German bonds - seen as a refuge in times
of crisis - lagged the rally but were down 2 bps at 0.76
percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alistair Smout)