LONDON, July 16 Borrowing costs for low-rated euro zone countries fell in early trading on Thursday after the Greek parliament passed austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on a new bailout.

Yields on Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds fell between 3-4 basis points to touch six-week lows. Greek bond markets normally open at 0730 GMT, although restrictions on trading because of capital controls in Athens are still in place.

Italian bond futures surged 50 ticks at the open to 152.30 after Greek politicians agreed overnight to the multibillion-euro package to keep it in the euro.

Yields on top-rated German bonds - seen as a refuge in times of crisis - lagged the rally but were down 2 bps at 0.76 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alistair Smout)