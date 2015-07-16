BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
July 16Olainfarm AS :
* Reported on Wednesday preliminary consolidated sales in June 2015 have reached 7.17 million euros ($7.83 million), which represents an increase by 37 percent compared to the same period one year ago
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results