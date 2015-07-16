BRIEF-Northwest Bancorporation to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
July 16 Flow Traders NV :
* Announced on Wednesday that underwriters in the company's IPO, UBS and Morgan Stanley, exercised the over-allotment option in full
* Over-allotment option represented 15 pct of the total number or ordinary shares offered
* Over-allotment shares were sold at the offer price of 32.00 euros per share
* Following excercise of over-allotment option, total offering size stands at 599 million euros ($653.9 million)
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing