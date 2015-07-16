July 16 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it registered three new wholly-owned units, Madam Fashion Sp. z o.o., Madam Elite Sp. z o.o. and Madam Chic Sp. z o.o., with 5,000 zlotys ($1,300) capital each

* The new units will support retail of clothes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7770 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)