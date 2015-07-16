Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Generix SA :
* Says Payot Libraire has chosen Generix's point of sale system GCC for its Geneva store
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order