Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Aures Technologies SA :
* H1 revenue 37 million euros ($40.29 million), up 18 pct
* Q2 revenue 20.0 million euros, up 20.8 pct
* Confirms objective of 2 digits growth for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order