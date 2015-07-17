July 17Icade SA :

* Announced on Thursday his support to the Vedici group for its merger with Vitalia

* Announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for lending support to the Vedici Group in connection with the latter's bid to take over the Vitalia Group

* With this transaction Icade Santé will strengthen its strategic partnership with the Vedici Group

Source text: bit.ly/1JlTXt4

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)