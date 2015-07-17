July 17 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Q2 net sales increased by 2.9 per cent to 417.1 million euros ($454.35 million)

* Q2 EBITDA excluding non-recurring items increased by 4.4 per cent to 20.6 million euros

* Says estimates FY 2015 net sales to remain at 2014 level

* FY 2015 Operating profit excluding non-recurring items is estimated to increase from 2014 level Source text for Eikon:

