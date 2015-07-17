July 17 Bioton SA :

* Said on Thursday that Bimeda Holding Limited acquired 6 pct of the company (or 5,151,852 shares)

* Prior to the transaction, Bimeda Holding did not own any of Bioton's shares

* Bimeda Holding is a unit of China Central and Eastern Europe Investment Co-Operation Fund SCS SICAV-SIF

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)