UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 SFD SA :
* Said on Sunday that its June 2015 revenue was 8.4 million zlotys ($2.2 million), up 31.22 percent year on year
* Its preliminary H1 revenue was 54.1 mln zlotys, up 39.0 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7953 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.