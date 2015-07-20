July 20 SFD SA :

* Said on Sunday that its June 2015 revenue was 8.4 million zlotys ($2.2 million), up 31.22 percent year on year

* Its preliminary H1 revenue was 54.1 mln zlotys, up 39.0 percent year on year

($1 = 3.7953 zlotys)