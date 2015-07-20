July 20 (Reuters) -

* Shares in Dutch-listed fertiliser maker OCI rose nearly 10.9 percent on early trading on Monday after confirms in merger talks with US rival CF (here).

* OCI, controlled by the Egyptian Sawiris family, was recently demerged from construction business Orascom, which is now listed separately in the UAE and in Cairo.

* With a market cap of about $16.2 billion, CF dwarfs OCI's 5.71 billion euros ($6.19 billion).

* Reporting news of the deal on Friday, the Wall Street Journal suggested that CF could profit from moving its tax headquarters to the Netherlands after a transaction Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)