* Polish broadcaster TVN says U.S. SNI's tender bid for its shares is in line with TVN interests.

* TVN called the offered price fair.

* SNI offered 3.2 billion zlotys ($842.5 million), or 20 zlotys/shr to buy the remaining TVN shares and delist the company from Warsaw bourse. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7983 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)