BRIEF-Inseego updates on CFIUS process, sale of Novatel Wireless
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
July 20 TVN SA
* Polish broadcaster TVN says U.S. SNI's tender bid for its shares is in line with TVN interests.
* TVN called the offered price fair.
* SNI offered 3.2 billion zlotys ($842.5 million), or 20 zlotys/shr to buy the remaining TVN shares and delist the company from Warsaw bourse. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7983 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.