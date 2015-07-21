Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announced on Monday the closing of $281.5 million public offering and full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional American Depositary Shares
* Underwritten public offering covered 4,140,000 ordinary shares in the form of 8,280,000 American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, at a price to the public of $34.00 per ADS
* Price included an additional 1,080,000 ADSs sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs
* Each ADS represents the right to receive one-half of one ordinary share
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.