July 21 Mensch Und Maschine Software SE :

* Half year sales amounted to 81.42 million euros ($88.15 million) (previous year: 70.71 million euros/ +15 pct)

* H1 group EBITDA came in at 6.42 million euros (previous year: 5.57 million euros / +15 pct)

* H1 operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes climbed to 4.28 million euros (previous year: 3.46 / +24 pct)

* Is confident that the targets for fiscal year 2015 are fully achievable

* FY sales should clearly exceed 150 million euros, for EBITDA a target range from 11 million euros to 12 million euros was defined