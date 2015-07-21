Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Mensch Und Maschine Software SE :
* Half year sales amounted to 81.42 million euros ($88.15 million) (previous year: 70.71 million euros/ +15 pct)
* H1 group EBITDA came in at 6.42 million euros (previous year: 5.57 million euros / +15 pct)
* H1 operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes climbed to 4.28 million euros (previous year: 3.46 / +24 pct)
* Is confident that the targets for fiscal year 2015 are fully achievable
* FY sales should clearly exceed 150 million euros, for EBITDA a target range from 11 million euros to 12 million euros was defined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order