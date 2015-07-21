UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Admiral Boats SA :
* Said on Monday that it stopped updating its prospectus as it is unlikely that it will meet the minimum capital requirements to trade shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) regular market
* The prospectus will expire at the beginning of Aug.
* Still plans to move its shares to the regular market and will take appropriate measures to meet the requirements to do so
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.