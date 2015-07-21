July 21 Admiral Boats SA :

* Said on Monday that it stopped updating its prospectus as it is unlikely that it will meet the minimum capital requirements to trade shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) regular market

* The prospectus will expire at the beginning of Aug.

* Still plans to move its shares to the regular market and will take appropriate measures to meet the requirements to do so

