UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Uniwheels AG :
* Has started its new plant construction in Stalowa Wola, Poland, which will increase the capacity of its Polish factories by approximately 2 million wheels annually
* Completion of the construction works is planned for September
* The new factory will be company's fourth plant, joining two in Stalowa Wola and one in Germany
* Total CAPEX for the new Stalowa Wola plant is estimated at about 87 million euros ($94.4 million)
* The investment is financed with proceeds from the IPO conducted in Warsaw in April and also own funds and credit lines
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.