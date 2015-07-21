Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Alcatel Lucent SA :
* Announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of the EU site by Selha Group
* The EU industrial site specialises in the industrialisation, manufacturing and repair of telecommunication network and infrastucture equipment
* The EU site became an independent subsidiary on January 1 Source text: bit.ly/1TNFOMC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order